December 4, 1929-August 22, 2018
KEWANEE, Ill. — Donald V. Sawickis, 88, of Kewanee, Illinois, died at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee. Celebrant will be the Rev. Johndamaseni Zilimu. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. today at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee with recitation of the rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Saint John Paul II Parish, American Heart Association or to a charity of the donor's choice.
He was born December 4, 1929, in Kewanee, the son of Victor and Lucy (Marchulitis) Sawickis. He married Shirley Daniels on May 5, 1951. Survivors include his wife, of Kewanee; three daughters, Carol Mulder of Atkinson, Illinois, Janice (David) DeFord of Friendswood, Texas, and Chris (Mark) Sexton of Davenport; a twin brother, Veto (Jean) Sawickis of Kewanee; two sisters, Emily Entas and Mary Kazmierski, both of Kewanee; nine grandchildren, Dustin (Jenny) Mulder, Matt and Tyler Mulder, Shelby Mulder, Jason, Ashley and Allison DeFord, Casie (Josh) Morehead and Lindsey (Marvin) Christiansen, 10 great-grandchildren, Dominic, Owyn and Ellie Mulder, Kadence Sexton, Alexa and Ben Christiansen, Lincoln and Grant Morehead and Asher and Griffin Mulder; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Alfonse, Joseph, Edward, Bernard, Betty and Johnny.
Donald served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He farmed in the Galva area for many years and had also worked at the Kewanee Boiler Company. He was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Henry County Farm Bureau. He was passionate about farming and thoroughly enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and reading.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to OSF Hospice for the care and compassion that was shown to them during this difficult time.
This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.