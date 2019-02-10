April 14, 1928-February 7, 2019
DAVENPORT - Donald W. Miller, age 90, of Davenport passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge, Davenport. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Donald was born on April 14, 1928, in Burlington to William and Sara Miller. He moved to Davenport in 1932 and was raised by his aunt and uncle Ruth and Charles Stulks. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1946, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in September. Donald served in Japan for a year with the 1st Cav Division. After being honorably discharged, Donald attended St. Ambrose College from 1948 to 1949. He was self-employed in the vending machine distribution industry.
He married Lorraine Gilbreath on October 27, 2000, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2018.
Those left to honor his memory include a step son, Rick (Patty) Gilbreath; grandchildren, Nicole (Phillip) Byers, and Austin (Ali) Gilbreath; great grandchildren, Gavin Gilbreath, Kynlee Gilbreat, and Nariah Byers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Genesis West and University Hospitals for their care and support.
