March 19, 1954-March 25, 2019
DAVENPORT- A memorial gathering for Donald W. Streat, 65, of Davenport, will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Donald died on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald Wayne Streat was born on March 19, 1954, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of William E. and Audrean (Finley) Streat. After graduating from North Scott High School with the class of 1973, he married Edna Mae Hurt on October 20, 1973, in Rock Island, Ill. In his earlier years, Mr. Streat managed various construction sites throughout the Quad City area and more recently worked as the head of hotel maintenance at both the Hampton Inn and LaQuinta Inns in Moline.
Don loved his family, especially the big family get togethers. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, traveling and the casinos. He most especially enjoyed playing Bingo with his daughter Dawn. He was our hero, our mentor, and the glue that bonded us all as a family. We love you and will miss you every day.
Surviving members of the family include – his Wife of 45 years: Edna Streat; his 2 Daughters: Tina (Scott) Graham of Moline and Dawn (Ben) Benavidez of Bettendorf; his Mother: Audrean “Midge” Streat; his 4 Sisters: Teddy, Carroll, Regina, and Margina; 4 Brothers: Scott, Jimmy, Rocco, and Corey; 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren; and his beloved furry friends: Buster and Shayla.
He was preceded in death by his Father Bill and a Brother, Billy, and his Daughter Jennifer.
