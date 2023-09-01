Donald Wayne Moore

December 11, 1965 - August 29, 2023

Donald Wayne Moore, 57, of Hampton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday August 29, 2023, at OSF-St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Private burial with military honors, presented by East Moline American Legion, Post 227, will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association.

Donald was born December 11, 1965, in Rock Island, Illinois, a son of Richard and Karen Moore. He graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1984. Following high school, he honorably served in the U.S. Army.

He was a professional driver first for Overnight Trucking Company, and then for UPS Freight until his retirement for health reasons in 2007.

Donald enjoyed sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. Some of his favorite times were going for walks and visiting friends and family.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Surviving are his sons: Justin Michael Moore, East Moline, and Richard Lee (Jennifer) Moore, Moline; grandchildren: Rhemi Moore, Nick Moore, Gavin Moore and Serenity Warner; parents: Richard and Karen Moore, East Moline; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and John Pulford, Grayslake, Illinois; nephew, Spencer Pulford; niece, Caroline Pulford; and other family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

