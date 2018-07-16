Donelle Leary

April 27, 1922-July 13, 2018
DAVENPORT - Donelle E. Leary, 96, died Friday, July 13, 2018, at Good Samaritan Home in Davenport.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Iles Funeral Homes-Westover Chapel, Des Moines, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery, Des Moines.
Donelle was born to Harold and Pearl (Frederick) Willis on April 27, 1922, in Des Moines, where she grew up and was a lifetime member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church. Following graduation from North High School in 1940, she worked many years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., then Banker's Life (now Principal) Insurance Co. She belonged to TTT, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Des Moines Women's Club and Presbyterian Women. She volunteered for Broadlawns and Lutheran Hospitals, the Arthritis Foundation and the Urbandale Library.
Donelle expressed her creativity through hobbies, like cake decorating and as a skilled seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with the family at their cabin in Spirit Lake, gardening and traveling.
Those left to cherish Donelle's memory include her two children, Steven (Sherry) Leary of High Ridge, Mo., and Janis (Jim) Kelly of Davenport; six grandchildren, Johnathan (Katie), Benjamin and Michael (Shayna) Leary, Jaime (Michael) Corsiglia, Joe (Emily) Kelly and Jenny (Craig) Grobstich; twelve great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, K. Lee Leary; sister, Sue Vedder and grandson, David Leary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Good Samaritan Center, Davenport, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Minneapolis or Emmaus Bible College, Dubuque. On-line condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.