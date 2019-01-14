August 15, 1933 – January 12, 2019
DAVENPORT — A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna C. Hasley, 85, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption High School, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, or First Tee, Quad Cities.
Mrs. Hasley died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Genesis East, Davenport surrounded by family.
Madonna Claire Murphy was born August 15, 1933, in Geneseo, a daughter of Vincent and Blanche (Molyneaux) Murphy. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1951. Donna was united in marriage to James W. Hasley on July 4, 1956, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
In younger years, Donna worked at Davenport Bank and Trust, but her most fulfilling work came as a mother to her six children. She enjoyed having her family around and baking, especially pies and cookies. Donna also was a sports fanatic, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bulls, and she hung the W flag after Cubs victories. She also enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles and cryptoquotes and the companionship of her many dogs.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Jim, children and their spouses: Lynn (Chad) Day-Steimle, Kathleen (Barry) Alger, all of Davenport, Deborah (Roger) Rupiper, Bettendorf, Michael (Elizabeth) Hasley, Austin, Minn., Nancy (John) Rockensies, North Liberty, Iowa, and Matthew (Karla) Hasley, Davenport; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Criger, and Gerri (Phil) LaKose, all of Davenport.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, David Murphy, and a son-in-law, Thomas Day. May they rest in peace. Online remembrances may be shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.