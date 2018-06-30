Donna Hunt (Armstrong)

October 12, 1946-June 25, 2018
DAVENPORT — Donna Lynn Hunt (Armstrong) passed away Monday June 25th after a courageous battle with cancer.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Quad-Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donna was born October 12, 1946, in Davenport, to Elmer and Lucille (Bertram) Armstrong. Donna lived in Florida for many years to be with her parents. She had many friends there who shared her love of the ocean, sun and fishing. In 2002, Donna returned to her hometown in Iowa to be with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her seven grandchildren who she loved to spoil. When it came to their sports, she was their biggest fan. Donna has four great-grandchildren who she adored and loved to spend time with. Donna was at her happiest being outside. She loved to garden, float in the pool and play with her beloved dog, Ralph.
We have never met a stronger person. She taught us how to love, live life to the fullest and enjoy the ride. Donna inspired the family with her determination to win the battle.
Donna is survived by her sons, Brad Robertson LeClaire, and Todd (Stacy) Robertson, Riverdale.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lucille Armstrong.
