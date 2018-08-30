October 5, 1935 — August 28, 2018
MOLINE — Donna Huston, 82, Moline, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Committal services are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family for a donation to the Shriner's Association.
Donna Modde was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Moline, the daughter of Francis and Bertha (DeVolder) Modde. She married Kennard Huston on Nov. 20, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. He died May 4, 2004. Donna worked for 20 years at JC Penney, Moline and retired from Moline Target. She enjoyed making blankets for her grandchildren, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. She enjoyed bowling in earlier years.
Survivors include her children, Tamara (Steve) Rohr, East Moline, Kristine (John) Ringier, East Moline, Scott Huston, Rock Island, Susan (Ken) Lilly, East Moline, John (Michele) Huston, East Moline, Kevin (Holly) Huston, Rock Island, Sandy (Jim) O'Neill, Kewanee and Laura Huston, Moline; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter, niece Rhonda (Ryan) Novak, and special friends; Ron and Delores Cafer, K.J. Whitley and Jo Moore.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, John Huston Jr.; brother, Francis Modde Jr.; and grandson-in-law, Lucas Hines.
