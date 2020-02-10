May 31, 1935- February 9, 2020
ROCK ISLAND - Donna J. Hintermeister, 84, of Rock Island, formerly of Preemption, passed away Sunday February 9, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Preemption United Methodist Church, Preemption, Ill. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. East, Milan. Memorials may be made to Preemption United Methodist Church.
Donna was born May 31, 1935, in Preemption, a daughter of Cecil and Susie Williams Johnston. She graduated from Sherrard High School, Class of 1953, and attended Western Illinois University.
Donna and Dr. Glenn Hintermeister were united in marriage on September 24, 1955, in Preemption. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1987.
Donna assisted her husband for many years at the Preemption Veterinary Clinic. She later worked at Village Flower Shop, Milan, Kilcoin Auction Service and at HyVee for many years.
Donna enjoyed gardening, sewing, and needlework. She was an avid University of Illinois, Chicago Bears, and Sherrard High School sports fan.
Surviving are her children, Mary Sue (Dave Ramsey) Hintermeister, Milan, Sally McCurdy, Alpha, Ill., and John (Lisa) Hintermeister, Kildeer, Ill.; grandchildren, Carrie McCurdy, Moline, Alex (Kathleen) McCurdy, Monroe, La., and Augustus and Millicent Hintermeister, Kildeer; great-grandchildren, Lucas McCurdy and Elliott and Emma Lafferty; sister, Juanita Sondgeroth, Mendota, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Diana Tindall, whom she considered one of her own.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Brent McCurdy; and brother, Russell Johnston.
