June 16, 1944-April 22, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Donna Joan Haines, 75, a life-long resident of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Private burial will be held at Davenport Memorial Park.
Survivors include her life-long companion, Jesus Herrera; her children, Billy Jo (Everardo) Flores, Sharon Tellez, William LaDonna, James, Bradley, Robert and Rodney Haines; her step-children, Monica and Maria Herrera; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Deborah White and Geraldine Woodruff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle & Louise (McConnell) Hicks; six sisters; and two brothers.
Donna's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
