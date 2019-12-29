November 7, 1929-December 27, 2019
DEWITT -- Donna Joyce Cousins, 90, of rural DeWitt, Iowa, passed away early Friday morning, December 27, 2019, in her home.
Donna was born November 7, 1929, to Marvin and Evelyn (Meinert) Rittmer in Andover, Iowa, and later moved to rural DeWitt. She convinced her father to let her attend high school in DeWitt, staying in town with Mrs. Yegge.
While working at the Old Mill ice cream shop, she met the love of her life, Robert J. Cousins Jr. After dating for several years, the couple married August 7, 1949, in her parent's home. They were married for 68 years before Bob's passing May 16, 2018. The couple farmed and raised their family south of DeWitt. Farming and raising cattle were their pride and joy, along with their family. They farmed all of their life on the family farm, purchased by Bob's grandfather in 1916 and recognized as a Century Farm in 2016. Besides helping with the cattle operation, Donna raised chickens, ducks, and geese which were butchered and put in the freezer. She gathered and cleaned eggs which were sold in town, along with cream from their few milk cows, on many Friday nights.
Once children were older and able to help and later take over farming, Donna enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, her bowling league, knitting/crochet ladies group, various card playing groups, researching genealogy, volunteering at the DeWitt Historical society, and her TOPPS club of which she proudly achieved KOPPS status. She and Bob were members of Farm Bureau, Clinton County Cattleman and in 2010, were inducted into the Clinton County Cattleman's Hall of Fame for six decades of outstanding beef production and support of the organization. They enjoyed dancing at Fairyland with their friends, playing Canasta with their children and grandchildren and going for Sunday drives.
Surviving are children, Roger Cousins of Marion, Barbara Farwell of Goose Lake, Ronald Cousins and Rob (Tammy) Cousins of DeWitt; grandchildren, Joe, Steven (Mandy), Sheila, Christopher, Patrick Madden and Angela (Sean) VanWinkle, Kara (Mike) Larson, Kory Cousins, Kristy (Derrick) Jellison and Kelly (Kim) Cousins, Renee and Ellen Farwell, Kimberly (Curt) Shepherd, Megan (Mike) Housenga and Krista Cousins, Madison, Mason, and Maxwel Cousins and 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger (Jan) Rittmer, and brother-in-law, Guy (Janice) McCubbin.
Preceding Donna in death, besides her husband, were a daughter, Brenda Madden, a son-in-law, Steven Farwell, a daughter-in-law Jill Cousins, her sister Eunice McCubbin, and sister-in-law, Patricia Rittmer.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020. A Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com