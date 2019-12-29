November 7, 1929-December 27, 2019

DEWITT -- Donna Joyce Cousins, 90, of rural DeWitt, Iowa, passed away early Friday morning, December 27, 2019, in her home.

Donna was born November 7, 1929, to Marvin and Evelyn (Meinert) Rittmer in Andover, Iowa, and later moved to rural DeWitt. She convinced her father to let her attend high school in DeWitt, staying in town with Mrs. Yegge.

While working at the Old Mill ice cream shop, she met the love of her life, Robert J. Cousins Jr. After dating for several years, the couple married August 7, 1949, in her parent's home. They were married for 68 years before Bob's passing May 16, 2018. The couple farmed and raised their family south of DeWitt. Farming and raising cattle were their pride and joy, along with their family. They farmed all of their life on the family farm, purchased by Bob's grandfather in 1916 and recognized as a Century Farm in 2016. Besides helping with the cattle operation, Donna raised chickens, ducks, and geese which were butchered and put in the freezer. She gathered and cleaned eggs which were sold in town, along with cream from their few milk cows, on many Friday nights.

