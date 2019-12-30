October 27, 1932-December 28, 2019

ROCK ISLAND -- Donna L. Parr, 87, of Southwest Rock Island, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Avonlea Cottages in Milan, Ill.

Cremation rites were accorded. There will be no visitation. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial mass that will be held Friday, Jan 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan, Ill. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to establish a memorial later. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Ill., is assisting the family.

Donna was born on October 27, 1932, in Rock Island, Ill. She is the daughter of Lester W. and Florence (McNabb) Mitchell. She married Mark J. Parr, Sr. on August 4, 1951, in Monmouth, Ill. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2017.

