October 27, 1932-December 28, 2019
ROCK ISLAND -- Donna L. Parr, 87, of Southwest Rock Island, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Avonlea Cottages in Milan, Ill.
Cremation rites were accorded. There will be no visitation. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial mass that will be held Friday, Jan 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan, Ill. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to establish a memorial later. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Ill., is assisting the family.
Donna was born on October 27, 1932, in Rock Island, Ill. She is the daughter of Lester W. and Florence (McNabb) Mitchell. She married Mark J. Parr, Sr. on August 4, 1951, in Monmouth, Ill. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2017.
Donna was a wife, wonderful mother, awesome grandmother and a homemaker. She was a strong woman with a witted personality and a loving heart. She was a fantastic cook, loved reading, crocheting, bowling and you could catch her countless summers fishing with her husband. She was an animal lover and loved feeding her birds. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and she enjoyed making it memorable. She spent numerous hours playing Nintendo's Mario Brothers and Contra with her grandsons. Her granddaughters looked forward to their weekly slumber parties at grandmas' house where they were spoiled rotten.
Donna had a strong Catholic faith and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan, Ill.
Those left to cherish her memories include her children (and spouses), Mark (Julie) Parr, Jr., Rock Island, Mike (Mary) Parr, Moline, Dan Parr, Milan, Jeff (Carol) Parr, Rock Island, Steve Parr, Rock Island, Holly (Terry) Adamson, Milan and Sam (Janine) Parr, Moline. There are 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Shirley Scott, East Moline, Gerald (Felice) Mitchell, Milan and Judith (Jack) Hergert, Illinois City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother – Donald W. Mitchell and sisters, Betty Diamond and Mary Joens.
Online condolences and memories may be shared and encouraged with the family at wheelanpressly.com