Donna Langtimm

September 25, 1932-July 26, 2018
DAVENPORT — Donna Marie Langtimm, 85, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to Mass, and a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. following Mass at the church.
Donna was born to Francis and Ellen Noel on September 25, 1932. She was united in marriage to Vernon Arthur Langtimm, a veteran of the Korean War, at St. Ann's Church, Long Grove on February 11, 1956. Vernon passed in April 2013. They are now once again united in God's love.
Donna was an avid euchre tournament player for many years and enjoyed that freedom and the friendships of many fellow players, often running into them everywhere she ate or entertained herself. She kept a garden of raspberries, fruit trees, vegetables and tomatoes. She enjoyed watching poker and westerns and getting together to play cards with her family for the many birthdays and holidays.
She is survived by her siblings, Mary Noel-Meade of Minnesota, Gerald Noel of Washington, Carol Moore of Grand Mound, Iowa, and Charlene Twigg of Eldridge; her children, Vernon Langtimm II, married to Dietta, Jody Kakert, married to Patrick, and Gary Langtimm; her grandchildren, Randy, Joshua, Angie, Chris, Patrick, Michael, Isaac and Tyler; her six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Cody, Ansel, Lauren, Arielle and Josiah.
Donna was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard, Joseph, John, James and Patricia Noel.
