September 22, 1924-August 10, 2019
BETTENDORF - Donna M. McDonald, 94, of Bettendorf passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9–10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.
Donna was born September 22, 1924, in Ottumwa, Iowa, daughter of Floyd and Marie (Murphy) Stump. In 1942, she graduated from Ottumwa Heights High School. On June 6, 1946, she married Ernest Carol “Mac” McDonald in Ottumwa.
Donna worked in the clerical department at John Morrell & Co. and United Way. She played the organ at Sacred Heart Church, Ottumwa. She was a member of the PTA at Sacred Heart Schools in Ottumwa, PTA at Anne G. Wilson School in Ottumwa, Wa-Hanka Women's Club, and also of a women's golf league. She enjoyed watching golf tournaments, even after Carol's death. Donna loved to cook and was fond of anything sweet. Above all, she was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed attending all of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughter, Mary (Terry) Nelson of Bettendorf; sons, Mike (Gayle) McDonald of Williamsburg, Virginia, Joe (Darcy) McDonald of Horicon, Wisconsin; sister, Delores Mottet of Ottumwa; brother and sister-in-law, David McDonald, Josie (Charles) Owsley, all of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) McDonald, Kelli (Jason) Boyle, Seth (Jessie) McDonald, Jessica (Dan) Cole, Zach (Kaylyn) Nelson, Shannon (Greg) Lehman, Taryn (fiancé, Chase Bromwell) Nelson; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, and a dear aunt, Agnes Murphy.
