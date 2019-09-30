September 5, 1928-September 28, 2019
MUSCATINE — Donna P. Martin, 91, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Lutheran Living.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Dan Baldwin of the Grace Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Donna was born on September 5, 1928, the daughter of Emil and Pauline Mackin Gravert. She married Kenneth F. Neipert on July 20, 1946. He preceded her on July 14, 1974. She later married Caroll I. Martin on January 22, 1987. He preceded her on December 26, 2004.
She was the first woman cook at H.J. Heinz from where she later retired after 28 years.
She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose.
She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, ceramics, bowling, fishing while spending time at her cabin, and gambling when traveling to Las Vegas with her husband Caroll.
Donna is survived by her three sons, Robert Neipert and wife, Nancy, of Lexington, Texas, Kerry W. Neipert and wife, Gina, of Lebanon, Ohio, and Randy Neipert and wife, Jeannie, of Muscatine; six grandchildren, Jason Neipert and wife, Sara, Shila Longcor and husband, Jeff, Heidi James and husband, Jeremiah, Sara McNelly and husband, Bryan, Andrew Neipert and wife, Leslie, and Kenneth Neipert and wife, Cyndi; 20 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Ruckles of Muscatine, and Dolly Neipert of Wilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; one brother Herman; and two sisters, Helen Louise Lemkau and Betty May Hall.