August 11, 1942-June 27, 2020

WEST DES MOINES -- Donna Rae (Coe) Green, 77, passed away on June 27, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in West Des Moines, Iowa, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., both at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Donna's service will be lived streamed on Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services' Facebook Page starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and can be viewed then or anytime thereafter.

The daughter of Ival and LaVonne Coe, Donna was born on August 11, 1942, in Moline, Illinois. Donna was the only girl among their six children, who includes Larry, the oldest, and her younger brothers, Bill, Tom, Marty and Mike. She lived an idyllic 1950s childhood in East Moline and later Silvis, Illinois. Donna graduated from Rock Island Alleman Catholic High School in 1960.

In 1962, on her 20th birthday, she was united in marriage to Jack Green and together they raised five children in the house they shared for 42 years in Bettendorf, Iowa. Donna worked as a bookkeeper, spending most of her career at Moline Body Company and the City of Bettendorf. In retirement, she did taxes part time for Jackson Hewitt.