March 29, 1927-November 28, 2019

BENNETT -- Donnalee M. Hermiston, 92, formerly of Bennett, passed away November 28, 2019.

Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ron Lashmit officiating at Fry Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A gathering will be held at St. Mary's Hall following burial.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donnalee was born March 29, 1927, to Elsie and Fred Whitaker. On September 6, 1947, Donnalee married Paul Hermiston. They farmed and raised seven children together near New Liberty and Bennett, Iowa. Their last few years were at Prairie Hills of Tipton.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters Lynn (Hans) Jess, Olin; Carol (Jerry) Oakley; Patricia (Wayne) Yarolem; Ann (Marty) Mente, all of Tipton; sons, Philip (Terri) Hermiston and Lyle (Tonya) Hermiston, both of Tipton; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and sister Coleen Little of California.

Donnalee was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, her parents, sister, Marilyn; brother, Paul; son-in-law, Mike Hamann; daughter Mary Johnson, and infant son Walter. Memorials may be made to Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.