July 23, 1956-March 23, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Donovan S. Robertson, 63, of Bettendorf passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, with his wife at his side at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Due to current conditions, a celebration of Donovan's life will be held July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family to help establish a scholarship in Donovan's name. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donovan was born on July 23, 1956, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Donald and Elaine (Paaske) Robertson. Following his graduation from Pleasant Valley High School in 1974, he continued his education at Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in geology and political science in 1978. Donovan earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Vanderbilt University Law School, Nashville, Tennessee, in 1982. He began his career in St. Louis, Missouri, where he met his wife and best friend, Marian Ahrens. They were united in marriage on January 13, 1984. Donovan then returned to the Quad Cities to practice law, eventually becoming a partner at Stengel, Bailey, and Robertson P.C. in Rock Island, Illinois.
Donovan was a member of the Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri Bar Associations. He was proud to serve on the Criminal Justice Act (CJA) Panel program, as well as on the Board of Directors for Just Kids in Milan, Illinois.
Donovan enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially their trips to Italy. They had also traveled to 49 states and visited many historical sites along the way. This fueled his passion for knowledge which was apparent in his love for trivia and history. Donovan could be found most weekends playing trivia with good friends around the Quad Cities. He also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen perfecting his culinary skills and entertaining friends and family. He took pride in tending his garden enjoying his tulips every spring. Most importantly Donovan will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his love for his family and friends. Donovan always said “life is about addition not subtraction” which was evident by the way he lived.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 36 years, Marian of Bettendorf; father, Donald Robertson of Davenport; sisters, Pamela Robertson of Colorado, Kandace Betzel of Bettendorf; five nieces, five nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Online condolences may be shared with Donovan's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
