Donovan S. Robertson

Donovan enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially their trips to Italy. They had also traveled to 49 states and visited many historical sites along the way. This fueled his passion for knowledge which was apparent in his love for trivia and history. Donovan could be found most weekends playing trivia with good friends around the Quad Cities. He also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen perfecting his culinary skills and entertaining friends and family. He took pride in tending his garden enjoying his tulips every spring. Most importantly Donovan will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his love for his family and friends. Donovan always said “life is about addition not subtraction” which was evident by the way he lived.