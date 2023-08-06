Doreen Ruth (Mueller) McGuire

October 27, 1930 - July 27, 2023

Doreen Ruth (Mueller) McGuire, 92, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa.

Doreen was born October 27, 1930, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Elmer and Florence (Guhl) Mueller. She married Cyril McGuire on November 20, 1948 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death in 1985, much too soon.

After raising her family, Doreen worked at Sheaffer Pen Company, Fort Madison, Iowa, until retiring in 1993. In Fort Madison she was a member of Sacred Heart Parish. After retiring, she relocated to Davenport to be near her grandchildren. There she joined Our Lady of Victory Parish and enjoyed making friends and going out for coffee after weekday Mass.

Doreen liked to embroider and make quilts, loved to travel and was very independent most of her life. She also loved playing Rummy and Bingo. Doreen preferred the snow of winter over the heat of summer. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren! Any day spent with family was a good day.

She will be greatly missed by surviving children: Charlotte Rashid (Brad Nichols), Mary Burghoffer (Lane), Wendy McGuire and Elizabeth Schmoeger; grandchildren Joshua Burghoffer (Laurie), Sarah Link (Brent), Katie Rashid, Joe Nichols (Samantha), Jay Nichols (Nichol) and Tricia Nichols; 11 great-grandchildren; brother James Mueller; plus nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Doreen was preceded in death by son David, granddaughter Rachael Burghoffer, and sisters Betty Magner and Jeannette Ford.

The Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N Division St., Davenport. The family will greet friends prior to the Mass from 1:15 to 2 p.m. in the gathering space at the church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will take place this fall in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The family wishes to thank the Kahl Home staff for their kindness and the great care they gave to Doreen over the last eight years.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to The Friendly House at https://www.friendlyhouseiowa.org/.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting Doreen's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.