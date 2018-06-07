May 31, 1927-June 3, 2018
CLINTON – Doris E. Michaelsen 91, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center–North Campus, Clinton.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 11, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Doris Elaine Voged was born May 31, 1927, in Clinton, the daughter of Alfred and Anna (Todsen) Voged. She was a 1945 graduate of Clinton High School. She attended Jane Lamb Nursing School as part of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program, graduating in 1948. She married Calvin C. Michaelsen on September 26, 1948, in Clinton; he preceded her in death on June 3, 2010. Doris worked as a pediatric nurse for over 25 years at Jane Lamb Hospital, before moving to Mundelein, Illinois, where she was a geriatric nurse at the Winchester House in Libertyville, Illinois, until she retired and moved back to Clinton in 1990.
Doris is survived by her five children, Christian (Janet) Michaelsen of Annandale, Virginia, Barbara Simmons of Eagan, Minnesota, William Michaelsen of Clinton, Andrew (Wendy) Michaelsen of Frisco, Texas, and Laura Jorgensen of Clinton; 11 grandchildren, Benjamin (Claudia) McDowell, Katie Simmons, Greta Michaelsen, Ben (Kim) Jorgensen, Joseph Simmons, Andy Jorgensen, Michael (Shea) Jorgensen, Rebekka Michaelsen, Annie (Cory) Ruppersberger, Hannah Michaelsen and Christian Michaelsen; and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Maggie and James McDowell, Charlie Ruppersberger, and Ella Michaelsen.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a brother in infancy, and her son-in-law, Dave Simmons.
Memorials may be made to the Alverno, who took wonderful care of Doris the last six years, or Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.