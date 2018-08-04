September 25, 1930-July 31, 2018
DAVENPORT — Doris H. Hintze, 87, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Bickford Cottage in Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be directed to Kennedi's Kisses, a non-profit organization providing funeral assistance to Quad-City families who have experienced the loss of a child.
Doris was born September 25, 1930, in Davenport, the daughter of Edwin and Loretta (Hamerlinck) Klauer. On September 9, 1950, she married Marvin C. Hintze in Bettendorf. Doris devoted her life to being a supportive wife and a loving mom to her four boys. In her earlier years, she enjoyed being outdoors, camping, spending time at their cabins on the Wapsi River, fishing, or taking care of her garden. She was a proud Chicago Cubs fan throughout her life. Doris was blessed with a knack for cooking, canning, and baking cookies. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Joe (Teresa) Hintze of Long Grove, Steve (Sue) Hintze of North Henderson, Illinois, Dennis (Barb) Hintze of Long Grove, Mike (Tracy) Hintze of Draper, Utah; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Herb Klauer and James Klauer, both of Davenport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; sister, Marie; brother, Paul; and a great-grandson, Cael Burmeister.
