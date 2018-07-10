Doris J. Collins

April 1, 1934-July 7, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Doris J. “DoDo” Collins, 84, of East Moline, will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Mrs Collins died Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis.
Doris was born April 1, 1934, to Leo and Selma Pollientier Vanden Bossche at Moline Public Hospital.
She married Jack Collins on July 3, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. He died February 5, 2002. Doris attended St. Mary’s School and United Township High School, graduating in 1952. DoDo worked for Rock Island Lines for 15 years and retired from John Deere PDC Milan in 1992. She was a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She was a former member of the Geneseo Golf Club, Indian Bluff Golf Course and Golfmohr Golf Course.
She loved to travel, seeing almost every state and Europe, and spent her winters in Texas. She loved to play cards, mostly bridge. Living on and enjoying the river was also a large part of her life. Doris and Jack would love to dance the night away. She truly loved to watch her grandkids, attend their events and make morning phone calls to them. She loved to go to Rock Island County Fair and watch her grandkids compete. Being an awesome cook, her fried chicken was often asked for.
She is survived by her children, Chris (Bob) Taylor Sherrard, Illinois, Jeff Collins the Netherlands, Joe (Deb) Collins, Colona, and Jim (Penny) Collins East Moline. She has 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene (Jerry) Smeltzly; and a very special friend, Gordan Smerud.
She is proceeded in death by her parents and husband, Jack.
Memorials may be made to the family for cardiac health and rehabilitation.
