Doris J. Wasson

October 17, 1928 - September 9, 2023

Funeral services for Doris J. Wasson, 94, of Silvis, Illinois, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline, Illinois. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Mrs. Wasson passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Doris Ross was born October 17, 1928, in Smithshire, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Margaret Rosenbalm Ross. She married Joe Wasson June 5, 1948, in Monmouth, Illinois. Doris had worked a short time for Bankers Life Insurance before she became a full time homemaker raising her children. She and Joe loved to travel and go on cruises. She had been an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she had been the head of the Rotary Team until she turned 90. Doris was a Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include her husband, Joe; children: Janet (Thomas) Struss, East Moline and Jeffery (Dianne) Wasson, Iowa City, Iowa; grandchildren: David (Nina) Struss, Annika (Kevin) Buell, and Trevor Wasson; great-grandson, Caden Struss; siblings: Edward (Marge) Ross, Tennessee, and James (Barb) Williamsfield, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Carol Guilinger, Mildred Galusha, Robert Ross, and William Ross.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or the ARC of the Quad Cities.

