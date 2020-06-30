SEBRING, FL-Doris Mae Roloff, 88, passed away on June 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Daniel M. and Frances (Anderson) Wolfe. She was born in Estherville, Iowa, on July 23, 1931, on her mother's birthday. Doris resided in Sebring, FL for the past 15 years, and was a practicing member of the Buttonwood Bay Church. Doris was a factory worker for Oscar Meyer . She enjoyed crafts, knitting, crochet, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and was very involved in her church. She is survived by her loving daughter – Robin Lindberg of Sebring, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons – Steven and Christopher Skriver, one brother and sister.