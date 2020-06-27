× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 10, 1927-June 26, 2020

CAMANCHE -- Doris Thomsen, 92, of Camanche, passed away, June 26, 2020, at Park Vista – Camanche.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Camamche. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be JC Dann, Rodney Dash, Dennis Derrickson, Tom Lawler, Cory Lind, and Mike Martin. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the service time at the church. The Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Doris Dann was born on August 10, 1927, in Low Moor, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Jeanette (Holst) Dann. She was a 1945 graduate of Clinton High School. She married Harlan Thomsen on July 28, 1946, in Independence, Iowa; he passed away November 29, 1992.

Doris was a homemaker and also sold AVON for several years. During the war, she worked at the Rich Toy Factory. She and her husband were charter members of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Camanche and volunteered with Mercy Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, reading and socializing with her friends in card clubs and Red Hat Ladies.