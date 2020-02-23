February 23, 1920- February 20, 2020

ELDRIDGE -- Dorothy Adeline Fischer, age 99, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge.

A private family burial will take place in Maysville Cemetery, Maysville. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Davenport. Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Center in Davenport or Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy was born in rural Dixon, Iowa, on February 23, 1920, the daughter of Helmuth and Adeline (Meyer) Rock. Dorothy attended Davenport High School, graduating with the Class of 1937. Dorothy married Allan R. Fischer on September 16, 1944, in rural Dixon. Allan passed away on October 7, 2008.

Dorothy worked as a legal secretary for several years. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Good Samaritan Center in Davenport. Dorothy was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Davenport. She also served as a 4-H Leader and continued volunteering at her church and at Good Samaritan. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, scrapbooking, and playing cards, especially Kings in the Corner and 500.