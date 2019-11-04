June 22, 1922-November 1, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Dorothy Anna Young, 97, of Rock Island, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.
A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Wednesday followed by visitation from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or River Bend Food Bank.
Dorothy was born at home in Clinton County, Iowa, on June 22, 1922, a daughter of John and Margaret Welsh Krayenhagen. Dorothy graduated from Clinton High School and worked at DuPont's in Clinton before marrying Joel B. Young on July 25, 1953. Following her marriage, she became a homemaker. Joel preceded her in death on June 29, 2017.
Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island, where she was a devout Catholic with an extremely optimistic outlook who found great joy in her family and living every day. In addition to her children and grandchildren she considered her niece Marcia Jensen a daughter. She especially loved her five grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Carolyn M. (Michael Maloney) Young, Rock Island and David M. (Tammy) Young, Athens, Ala.; grandchildren, Kristina Young, Jennifer (Jason) Higgins and Andrew, Katie and Grace Maloney; and a great-grandson, Dylan Higgins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, Margaret Mary Krayenhagen, Alice Bridget Krayenhagen, John William Krayenhagen, Robert Francis Krayenhagen, Therese Clare Krayenhagen and Rose Eleanor Krayenhagen and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank and Jean Young and Rose and Albert DeCock.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com