April 25, 1943 - June 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Dorothy (Hines) Collett, age 75, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, entered into rest on June 19, 2018, at her Park Hills, Missouri, residence.
Born in Davenport on April 25, 1943, to her late parents Robert and Myrtle (Hill) Hines, she was formerly married to Wayne Lueders and also John Collett.
She enjoyed Bingo, drinking coffee and playing poker on her tablet.
Survived by her loving family, son, Tony (Michelle) Lueders of Davenport; daughter, Kellie (Jamie) Brady, of Park Hills; brother, Mel (Bev) Hines, and sister, Liz (Francis) Sanders, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Casey, Justin, Austin, Kelsey and Brianna; and five great-grandchildren,
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gary Woodeuff, Larry and Bobby Hines.
Services will be at her son Tony's house at 6011 Clough Drive, Davenport, at 11 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018.
R.I.P., Mom. Love, Your Kids!