Dorothy DeVoss

February 4, 1926-June 20, 2018
LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Dorothy L. DeVoss, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Lake Placid, Florida.
She was born on February 4, 1926, to the late George and Blanche (Murphy) Dickey in Wapello, Iowa. She had been a resident of Highlands County, Florida, since 1999, coming from Iowa. Dorothy had been a clerk at the Crescent Dry Cleaners in Davenport, Iowa, for 40 years before her retirement. She had been a member of the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid and the Elks and the VFW. She was a great dancer, enjoyed the outdoors and planting and tending flowers. She loved and celebrated holidays either by decorating or wearing costumes or both. She especially loved her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews, Sharon Stanger, Iowa; Fred Dickey, Arizona; Richard, Tom and Larry Dickey all of Iowa; Carol Pigg, Iowa; Andrea Shields, Iowa; Deanna Klinkenberg, Iowa; Suzie Ricketts, Lake Placid, FL; and Dennis Ricketts, Iowa. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Trudy Ricketts and special friends, Julie and Tony Carey.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard DeVoss; her sisters, Hazel, Helen, Evelyn and Lelia; and her brothers, Fred, Clem, Earl and Joe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 North, Lake Placid, FL 33852 for The Honor Flight. Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870,
