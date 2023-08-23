Dorothy E. Everett

August 30, 1932 - August 21, 2023

Dorothy E. Everett, 90, of Geneseo, formerly of rural Cambridge, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Hammond-Henry Long Term Care, Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at State Road Community Church, Highway 81, Burns Township. Rev. Andrew Christman will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Services, Cambridge.

Memorials may be made to State Road Church or Shriner Children's Hospital.

Dorothy Emma Rosenburg was born August 30, 1932 in Kewanee, the daughter of Elmer F. and Verena E. Charlet Rosenburg. She attended Cambridge High School for two years and graduated from Galva High School in 1950. Her marriage to Keith Everett took place on October 25, 1953, in Kewanee, and this began her time as a farmer's wife.

She was a former member of the St. Peter's Evangelical Church of Kewanee, where she was a Sunday school teacher and pianist. Dorothy has been a long-time member of the State Road Community Church in Burns Township. She enjoyed traveling in their RV, wintering in Yuma, Arizona, and her children and grandchildren.

Those surviving are her husband, Keith; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Dan Elliott, rural Cambridge; a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Brenda Everett, Yuma, Arizona; grandchildren: Crystal Everett, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kyle Everett, Portland, Oregon, Steffanie (Justin) Cone, New York state, Justin (Ji) Gleason, Fairbanks, Alaska, Jennie (Zachary) Hutchings, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Jack Wagher, Denver, Colorado. Other survivors include step-grandchildren: Trevor (Jessica) Turner, Springfield, Illinois, Jackie Elliott, Moline, Kait Elliott, Eldridge, Iowa, Jacob Elliott, Coal Valley, Jennifer (Cory) Richardson, Hillsboro, Oregon, and Sarah Hewett, Guyton, Georgia; and many great-great-grandchildren. Her parents and a grandson, Jason, preceded her in death.

