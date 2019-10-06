August 9, 1938-October 3, 2019
DAVENPORT - Dorothy E. Williams, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dorothy was born August 9, 1938, in Shelby County, Mo., to John Frank and Zada (Kropf) Million. On October 13, 1956, Dorothy exchanged wedding vows with Dwight G. Williams, Jr., in Monroe County, Mo. They were reunited in marriage on December 18, 1987, in Moberly, Mo.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and she truly was a nurturer. She enjoyed plants, flowers, watching television, playing card games and listening to country music. She loved her view of the Mississippi River from her front window. Dorothy enjoyed her time at Frank L. Smart Jr. High School working in the cafeteria with her friends.
Those missing her greatly include her daughters: Shelly Williams and Stacy (David) Paisley, both from Davenport; sister, Doris Jones, Lentner, Mo.; brother, Harvey (Louise) Million; grandchildren: Logan, Ryan, Abby and Shana; along with multiple loved nieces and nephews who referred to her as Aunt Dot or “A-nut”.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.