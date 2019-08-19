June 23, 1928-August 17, 2019
DURANT - Dorothy H. Bland, 91, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Genesis, East Campus, Davenport.
Dorothy was born at home in Sunbury, Iowa, on June 23, 1928, to Julius and Ella (Stuehm) Arp.
She began her education at Sunbury country school, graduated from Durant High School in 1945 and attended AIB in Davenport.
Dorothy married Harlen "Boots" Bland on October 24, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2013.
She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, Mended Hearts Association #88 and the former Durant Garden Club.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers and anything lemon. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Burial will take place at the Durant Cemetery.
Dorothy is survived by her sons: Brian (Becky) Bland of Des Moines, Denis (Kerri) Bland of Bettendorf, Gary Bland of West Des Moines and Kevin (Amanda) Bland of Durant, 10 grandchildren: Jennifer, Andrea, Racheal, Hannah, Nicole, Alex, Kendra, Josh, Kristopher and Aubrey and 11 great- grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Tyler, Korynn, Alivia, Mason, Brynlee, Ethan, Cooper, Kalvin, Malachi and Foster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter-in-law Sandy Bland, sister Minnie Weih and her brother Rollo Arp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association in her memory.
