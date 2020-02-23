October 25, 1950- February 19, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Dorothy J. Bekkum, 69, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in The Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation starting at 12 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Dorothy was born October 25, 1950, in Unionville, Mo., a daughter of Jake and Delores (James) Childers. She was united in marriage to Floyd Sims, until they divorced. She later married Brian L. Bekkum on February 3, 2001, in Davenport, Iowa.

She worked for Caseys for 15 years and later working for Genesis West. Dorothy was outgoing, caring, and a very spiritual woman who put others needs ahead of her own. She enjoyed black coffee and a cigarette, playing bingo at Meskwaki Bingo Casino and the Rythmn City Casino.

Those missing her deeply and sending her home include her loving husband Brian, of 19 years; daughters, Sharron (Terry Heston) Sims, Jessica Bekkum, and Brenda Sims; numerous grandchildren, especially, Tevin and Takota Bekkum; 4 great-grandchildren, all of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step Mom Vi, first husband Floyd, and her sister Vicki Witt.