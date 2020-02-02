March 27, 1923-January 29, 2020

MADRID, Iowa -- Dorothy J. Hinrichsen, 96, of Madrid, Iowa, and formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Madrid Home in Madrid,

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.

Dorothy was born March 27, 1923, in Coleta, Illinois, the daughter of Otto & Dora (Gehlsen) Sorensen. Dorothy had been married to Donald Hayenga, who had passed away during World War II. She was united in marriage to George F. Hinrichsen on October 18, 1946, in Savanna. He preceded her in death on January 15, 1994.

Dorothy had been a surgical nurse with the former Mercy Hospital for several years. She had also served with the American Red Cross.

Those left to honor her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, John Hinrichsen (Brenda Boell) of Boone, Iowa; her daughter-in-law, Elena Hinrichsen of London, England; and her grandchildren, David Hinrichsen, Katrina Hinrichsen and Julie (Brad) Sink.