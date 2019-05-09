March 4, 1928-May 6, 2019
CLINTON - Dorothy J. Kustes, 91, of Clinton, passed away, Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Alverno.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 13th, 2019, at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by a luncheon. Private burial will be Tuesday in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Dorothy Jeanne Judd was born on March 4, 1928, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Orrin and Marie (Kennedy) Judd. She was a 1946 graduate of Clinton High School. Dorothy worked for many years as a typist at Nielsen's Clearing House in Clinton while raising her family. She enjoyed league bowling with her team at the Plaza Bowl in Clinton. In the 1970s, she moved to Davenport, where she lived for 30 years. When she was in her 50's, she earned her Medical Assistant degree from American Institute of Commerce with honors and worked as a Medical Assistant for several years in the Quad Cities. Later in life she moved back to Clinton to be closer to her family there.
Dorothy enjoyed knitting. She loved making throws for family & friends that could be used on cool evenings when laying on the sofa watching television. She made several over the years and they are still heavily used. She also enjoyed traveling. She took many trips over the years either with, or to visit family. She especially loved exploring London, Italy and Germany. When she was unable to travel herself, she loved hearing stories about the travels of her children and grandchildren. Dorothy also loved her dogs and enjoyed bingo. But her biggest joy and greatest love was spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Markay Thompson of Clinton, John (Kathy) Kustes of Clinton, Corey (Nelson Hitchcock) Kustes of Provincetown, Massachusetts, Randy (Kim) Brockman of Clinton, and David (Deborah) Kustes of Bettendorf, Iowa; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Phyllis LePrevost, who passed away in November 1989 and who remained in Dorothy's thoughts for the rest of her life.
Memorials can be made to Clinton Human Society or Genesis Hospice. Dorothy's family would also like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff of the Alverno for the care they provided Dorothy over the years, and especially in her final days.