April 5, 1927-March 17, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Dorothy Jean Andresen, 92, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

After a private family service, she will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Handicapped Development Center, Davenport, or to the family for an educational fund for her great granddaughter. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Dorothy was born a daughter of Everett and Mabel (Peitscher) Groves April 5, 1927, in Princeton, Iowa. She graduated from Davenport High School class of 1944. She and her future husband were pen pals during World War II. Dorothy was united in marriage to Benjamin Andresen December 26, 1950, in Davenport. He died June 23, 1992.

Dorothy's first employment following graduation was with an insurance agency. She left to start a family in 1952. After raising a family, she returned to work in commercial lines for Trissel, Graham & Hinton Insurance Agency. After a combined 30 plus years, she retired in May, 1992 from Trissel, Graham & Toole Insurance Agency.