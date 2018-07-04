October 31, 1939-June 30, 2018
BETTENDORF — Dorothy Jean (Crowner) Ball, 78, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 5, 2018, between noon and 2 p.m. at Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. A service will follow visitation and burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park after the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.the rungemortuary.com.
Dorothy was born in Burlington, to John and Anna (Marshall) Crowner on October 31, 1939. She is a graduate of Burlington High School in 1957 and married Gerald Wayne (Gary) Ball January 24, 1959, in West Burlington, Iowa.
Upon graduation from high school, Ms. Ball worked as a secretary at International Resistor Corporation in Burlington before marrying and joining her husband who was in the Mediterranean with the U.S. Navy. They continued to move around the world during his 30-year career. As a Navy wife in Rota, Spain she served as a Girl Scout leader and later helped to establish a day camp for Girl Scouts on Yereba Buena Island at Treasure Island, California.
She enjoyed working for the federal government, especially her 18 years with the Navy Department. She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1994. In Annapolis, Maryland, she worked as an administrative assistant to the show manager at Shows, Inc., Virginia Wine Festivals and the annual powerboat and sailboat shows. Ms. Ball also worked for Chesapeake Engineering and Design, Inc. as a deposition outliner.
For five years with her husband and other family members, she assisted in the care of her ailing parents at their home in West Burlington.
Her hobbies included piano, reading, traveling, computer, fishing, all types of cards games, and going to Vegas with her “gambling buddies.” Gary and Dorothy have done a lot of traveling and have visited over 35 countries, all 50 states, and all but one territory before settling down in Bettendorf.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Gerald Ball, Bettendorf; a sister, Martica (Stephen) Polewchak, Madison, Ohio; a brother, Michael (Terri) Crowner, Burlington; two daughters, Kelly Ball, Aiea, Hawaii, and Tracey Ball, Sykesville, Maryland; one son, Gary (Ball) Kehner and wife Susan, Elizabeth City, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Christine (Coggiano) Crampton and husband Matthew, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Nicholas Coggiano and wife Toni, Brooklyn, Maryland, and Andrew Kehner, Elizabeth City, North Carolina; three great-granddaughters, Christine Coggiano-Chun, Denver, Colorado, Kaila Coggiano and Drew Crampton ; two great-grandsons Chance Coggiano and James Crampton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol Miller and Linda Crowner; and brothers Ronald Crowner, James Crowner and John Crowner, Jr.