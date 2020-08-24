Dorothy Kossives

She married Leo Kossives in 1957 and together they had two children, Connie and Dean. Dorothy lived in Muscatine until the early 1980s. Dorothy held many careers over the course of her life. She was an employee of Kodak in Chicago, a secretary for GPC in Muscatine, later a secretary for the Muscatine Area Education Agency, and as a reference librarian at the Musser Public Library. As she raised her two children, she was active in Muscatine Masquers in all aspects of performance and directing, and she was Den Mother to her son's Cub Scouts and Webelos. She taught Sunday School primarily working with pre-school children at Trinity Espiscopal Church in the 1970s. In the early 1980s she worked for the Davenport/Scott County AEA before moving to New Jersey. There she was a board secretary for the Bloomfield, New Jersey AEA. She even taught secretarial classes in keyboarding and office management to aspiring secretaries taking night school in Bloomfield.