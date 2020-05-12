× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 15, 1925-May 10, 2020

SEATON — Dorothy L. Levine, 95, of Seaton, Ill., died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Aperion Care North in Galesburg, Ill.

Private graveside services will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Norwood Cemetery, rural Alexis, Ill. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to Center Presbyterian Church in Seaton or the Norwood Cemetery. Fippinger Funeral Home of Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born March 15, 1925, in rural Alexis to Ed and Neva Ditto Dahl. She graduated from Alexis High School in 1943. On October 11, 1953, she married R. Don Levine in Monmouth, Ill. He died in 1985.

Don and Dorothy owned and operated a grocery store in Seaton. Dorothy and her son, Lance, delivered the Rock Island Argus for 27 years in the Seaton community.

She was an active member of Center Presbyterian Church in Seaton, P.E.O. Sisterhood and the CC Community Club.