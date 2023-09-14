June 28, 1926—September 19, 2023

Dorothy Luella Nau, 97, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Addington Place.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at St. Mathias Church. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Mathias Church.

Dorothy was born on June 28, 1926, in Sperry, Iowa, the daughter of George and Ida Christensen Granaman. She married William C. Nau on August 30, 1948, in St. Mathias Church.

Dorothy graduated from Sperry Iowa High School and attended Burlington College of Commerce. She graduated from Mercy Hospital Nursing School, Burlington in 1947. She worked at Bellevue Hospital from 1947 to 1952. Later at Muscatine General Hospital for 15 years. She was an insurance agent with Nau & Son Insurance for over 30 years.

She loved to read and learn about history, antiques, genealogy, family history, and preventative healthcare.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Becky Nau-Strong from Muscatine; son, Stephen Nau (Jeannie) from Rock Island; grandchildren: Jason Nau (Bobbie) from Arizona, Danielle Hansen (Greg) from Illinois, Carrie Jollymore (Joel) from Iowa, Kevin Strong (Kari) from Illinois, James Nau (Dawn) from Iowa, Jennifer Jorgensen (Rob) from Washington; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William; parents; son, William H. Nau; brother, Lewis Granaman; and sister-in-law, Barbara Granaman.