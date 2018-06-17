Dorothy Mohr

ELDRIDGE - Funeral services for Dorothy A. Mohr, 96, of Eldridge, Iowa, will be at noon on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Faith Lutheran Church of Eldridge, where she was a charter member. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Faith Lutheran Church. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born in Hickory Grove Township, Scott County, Iowa, on November 28, 1921, the daughter of Alfred and Jeannette (Grace) Frye. On June 7, 1942, she married Harlan R. Mohr in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1995.
Prior to her marriage, Dorothy taught for one year at the former Sheridan School #3. For the rest of her life, she devoted herself to farming with her husband and caring for her beloved family.
In her spare time, she loved to crochet and enjoyed traveling as well. At Thanksgiving, you would find her in a heated, competitive Dominos game with her children and grandchildren. She also was a donor through the Iowa Donor Association.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Bruce (Yvonne-Miller) Mohr of Guffy, Colorado, Marilyn (Wayne) Griffin of Eldridge, Ralph (Margaret-Hart) Mohr of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sara (Karl Joe) Nissen of Eldridge, Jeffrey Mohr of Burnsville, Minnesota, Connie (Michael) Richards of Denver, Iowa, Charles (Rebecca) Mohr of O'Fallon, Missouri and Janet (Mick) Kutmas of Davenport; eighteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and four arrivals yet to be welcomed.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Carlin and Grace Ann Schaefer.
Dorothy's greatest joy in life was her wonderful family and by God's Grace on Saturday, June 9th, she was able to attend and enjoy a large, joy-filled family reunion in her honor.
