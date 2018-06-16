July 22, 1925-June 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — Dorothy Schoenthal, 92, of Davenport, was escorted to heaven by her loving husband, Irving, on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Risen Christ Lutheran Church. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dorothy was born July 22, 1925, in Davenport to Charles and Erma (Tyler) Abel. She was united in marriage to Irving C. Schoenthal on April 6, 1946. He passed away March 26, 2011. She retired from Rock Island Arsenal after 30 years of service as an office and management analyst.
Dorothy served as a chairperson of the Post Restaurant Council and Civilian Welfare Council. She was also a member of the German American Heritage Society. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and at weddings and funerals.
Those left cherishing her memory include her children, Linda (Larry) Kurtenbach, Sherrard, Illinois, Karen Rohm, Punta Gorda, Florida, Gareth (Cathy) Schoenthal, Great Falls, Montana, Deborah Armstrong (Burl), Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Janet (Kim) Johnson, Bettendorf; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one sister, Vivan Borgstrom, Fallbrook, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; brother, Chet; and son-in-law, Stephen Rohm.