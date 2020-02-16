Dorothy Slaby

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19th, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hand in Hand of Bettendorf, Iowa, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation to support research for a cure for Parkinson's Disease.

Dorothy was the Business Manager for 25 years at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was very proud of her 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Dorothy also enjoyed knitting, sewing, and genealogy, as well as volunteering her time in the early years of Camp Hand-in-Hand. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. Alternately known as Dot, Grams, Grammy and Glammy Grammy (for her keen fashion sense), she was the heart of our family and we were blessed to have her in our lives.