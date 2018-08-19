Dorothy Tucker

October 9, 1921 - August 5, 2018
DAVENPORT - Dorothy “Dottie” Tucker, 96, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 5, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Pine Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dorothy was born on October 9, 1921, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Collis and Leah (Williams) Spencer. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Tucker on January 25, 1941. He passed away in 1969.
Dottie was a loving mother and grandmother who would spend her time knitting blankets for her family and the elderly. She loved to travel, bowling on leagues, and various bridge clubs.
She is survived by her four sons: Terry (Mary) Tucker, Doug (Cheryl) Tucker, Steve (Jane) Tucker, and Rick (Stephanie) Tucker; grandchildren: Ellen, Bob, Kelley, Christian, Ali, Jeff, Katie, Kyle, and Adam; along with her twenty two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Collis Spencer Jr.