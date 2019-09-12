September 11, 1959-September 6, 2019
GRANDVIEW — Douglas Lee Wolf, 59, of Grandview, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m., September 14, 2019, at the Izaac Walton League at 10892 CR-X61, Wapello, Iowa. Please wear your Iowa Hawkeye attire, bring a lawn chair and beverage of choice. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Doug's family and the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Douglas was born on September 11, 1959, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Raoul David and Peggy Ann (Blackwell) Wolf. On December 19, 1991, Doug was united in marriage to Tammy Lynn Krogstad in Wapello. Doug had worked for Louisa County drainage district for several years and drove the Hawkeye Hauler for TanTara. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, buggy-riding and loved watching the Iowa Hawkeye football games. More than anything else, Doug loved time spent with his family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Doug will be deeply missed by his wife, Tammy; children, DeNae Wolf of Grandview, Damen Cox of Fruitland and Calen (Amber) Cox of Donnellson; seven grandchildren, Kamryn, Mason, Carter, Makenah, Miley, Ryker and Casen; mother, Peggy Wolf of Wapello; siblings, Brenda (Patrick) Hogan of Grandview and Kent Wolf of Cedar Rapids.
Doug was preceded in death by his father in 2018.