May 2, 1935-November 29, 2019

BUFFALO PRAIRIE -- Douglas Leland Mueller passed away on November 29, 2019, of cardiac complications.

He was born at home in Buffalo Prairie Township, Rock Island County, Ill., on May 2, 1935, to Albert Franklin and Irene Mueller, nee Harter. The third of four children, he graduated from Reynolds High School and went on to farm for several years. He married Shirley Ann Seidel in 1954 and they had three children. He moved to Las Vegas in 1973 and was married there to MaryAnn L. Coston.

He is survived by three children and 5 grandchildren; Kirk D Mueller of Los Osos, Calf., Matthew T. Mueller of Lakeside, Ariz., Lynn L. Farrell of Upland, Calif., and their children, Matthew K., Peter, Emily, Alexander and Douglas C.

Interment arrangements are pending.

