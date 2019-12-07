Douglas Leland Mueller

He was born at home in Buffalo Prairie Township, Rock Island County, Ill., on May 2, 1935, to Albert Franklin and Irene Mueller, nee Harter. The third of four children, he graduated from Reynolds High School and went on to farm for several years. He married Shirley Ann Seidel in 1954 and they had three children. He moved to Las Vegas in 1973 and was married there to MaryAnn L. Coston.