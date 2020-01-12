February 18, 1951-December 30, 2019

LECLAIRE -- Services celebrating the life of Dr. Arthur A Adams, III, 68, of LeClaire, will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lodge, Iowa City or Adventure Christian Church.

Dr. Adams passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at his home.

Arthur A Adams, III, was born February 18, 1951, in Grand Island, Neb., a son of Arthur and Roberta (Olsen) Adams, Jr. He was united in marriage to Karen Tray on September 25th, 1976.

Art received his BAs in Psychology and Biology from Wartburg College in 1973. He received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College in October 1976. He started his teaching career at Palmer in 1978.

Art loved babies and dogs. He enjoyed golfing, fishing in Canada and Minnesota, bowling, Bridge Club, and Lure Course racing with Harley the Whippet. He was a die-hard Cubs, Bears, and Hawkeyes fan. In 2013, he placed in the Our Iowa Magazine Chili Cook Off.