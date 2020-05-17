January 28, 1946-May 8, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Dr. Asad Asadi, 74, of Bettendorf, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport, Iowa.
Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Born January 28, 1946, in Shiraz, Iran, he was the son of Mohammad Asadzadeh-Fard and Bibi Payravi, who proceeded him in death. After high school, he studied Metallurgical Engineering, in Isfahan, Iran, and Moscow, Russia. In 1971, he decided to pursue a higher education in the United States, first attending Muscatine Community College, Muscatine, Iowa. He then transferred to the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, and earned a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and Master's degrees in Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Engineering. Later in his career, he received an engineering doctorate from the University of Tehran, Tehran, Iran.
After completing his education, he became the Director of Engineering at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, and spent considerable time establishing the University's first engineering program. For several years, he also served as an adjunct engineering instructor at Scott Community College, Bettendorf, Iowa. In 1981, he transitioned to the United States Army, Headquarters AMCCOM, Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Illinois, and served in various engineering management positions until his retirement. During his Army career, he utilized his engineering expertise to make significant improvements to numerous weapons systems and processes that saved both military and civilian lives and millions of dollars in fiscal resources. For his extraordinary and exceptional service, he received many, many awards, including the Special Service and Meritorious Awards.
During his youth, he represented Iran in the sport of boxing at the Asian Olympics, winning a gold medal. He was also a devoted fan of Hawkeye football, basketball, and wrestling, the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears, and World Soccer. He enjoyed playing card games and chess, but he especially liked playing backgammon with his son, Ali. In addition, he spent considerable time on his many other passions, including crossword and Sudoku puzzles, numismatics, home improvement projects, and gardening.
After retirement, he became a prolific writer, publishing several volumes of Persian poetry. He also created many beautiful Persian lyrics for several legendary Iranian musicians living in California. His extraordinary editorial abilities and poetry contributions to the world renown Rahavard Persian Journal of Iranian Studies, based in Los Angeles, California, were admired by Iranians living in the United States and abroad. Over the years, The Times of London recognized and honored Dr. Asadi with many accolades for his extensive knowledge of Persian history, poetry, and literature.
His love of languages, Iranian culture, and Persian food knew no bounds. He was a caring, connected citizen of the world and spent much time debating the issues of the day with friends and family. He will be fondly remembered for his intellectual insight, quick wit, great sense of humor, teasing, and charm. His frequent telephone calls to his family and friends still living in Iran meant so much to him, helping him stay connected to the beloved country that he had left behind over 50 years ago to become a distinguished American citizen. No travel ban, no ruthless regime, and no hateful rhetoric will ever alter his life's narrative, which personified the American dream.
Asad married Anita Murlene Wallace on February 25, 1972, who survives. He was blessed with two wonderful, talented children: Dr. Soraya Asadi (Dr. Benjamin Ling), Chicago, Illinois, and Dr. Ali Asadi, Bettendorf, Iowa. He was especially proud of his three grandchildren, Eden and Avielle Ling and Kamran Asadi.
Those left to honor his memory include surrogate daughter, Delle Livingston, Davenport, Iowa, and sisters Parvin Asadzadeh (Mohammad Shirazi, deceased), Des Moines, Iowa; Parvaneh Asadzadeh (Bahram Mohammadi); Marziyeh Asadzadeh (Farhad Nekoomand); and Dr. Afsaneh Asadzadeh (Dr. Zavash Zarei), all of Coralville, Iowa; and brothers, Abdullah Asadzadeh (Haleh Shokrollahi); and Masood Asadzadeh also of Coralville, Iowa. He was very proud of his nieces and nephews, Dr. Tannaz Shirazi, Dr. Eman Shirazi, Homan and Cina Asadzadeh, Dr. Amin Nekoomand, Payman and Pooyan Mohammadi, Dr. Keyan Zarei, Dr. Sanam Zarei, and Kasra Zarei. Others honoring his memory include his special friend, Hussein Abroon, Shiraz, Iran, and his brothers-in-law Randall Wallace, Green Castle, Missouri; Jerry (Sermerlyn) Wallace, Atlanta, Georgia; and Gary (Sandra) Wallace, Milan, Missouri.
Memorials may be left to the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, Iowa; the Bettendorf Children's Museum, Bettendorf, Iowa; or the Genesis Foundation - Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Davenport, Iowa.
Online condolences may be left at www.cunnick-collins.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.