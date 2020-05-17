Dr. Asad Asadi

During his youth, he represented Iran in the sport of boxing at the Asian Olympics, winning a gold medal. He was also a devoted fan of Hawkeye football, basketball, and wrestling, the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears, and World Soccer. He enjoyed playing card games and chess, but he especially liked playing backgammon with his son, Ali. In addition, he spent considerable time on his many other passions, including crossword and Sudoku puzzles, numismatics, home improvement projects, and gardening.

After retirement, he became a prolific writer, publishing several volumes of Persian poetry. He also created many beautiful Persian lyrics for several legendary Iranian musicians living in California. His extraordinary editorial abilities and poetry contributions to the world renown Rahavard Persian Journal of Iranian Studies, based in Los Angeles, California, were admired by Iranians living in the United States and abroad. Over the years, The Times of London recognized and honored Dr. Asadi with many accolades for his extensive knowledge of Persian history, poetry, and literature.