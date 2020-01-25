July 10, 1954-January 19, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Dr. Daniel B. Johnson, 65, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Chapter of the ALS Association via the Daniel B. Johnson Memorial Fund.
Dan was born July 10, 1954, to Arthur and Darlene Johnson in Dixon, Ill. He graduated in 1972 from Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling, Ill. At Northwestern University, he earned his B.S. in 1976, graduated from medical school in 1980, and completed his neurology residency in 1984. During this time, he met his wife Ginny. They married June 18, 1977. They spent 42 amazing years together, and raised two lovely daughters, Laura and Emily.
After residency, Dan moved to the Quad Cites and established Neurology Consultants P.C. His dedication, compassion and willingness to teach others has raised the standard of neurologic care in the area. In 2014, the Daniel B. Johnson, M.D. Genesis Stroke Program was dedicated in his name. Throughout his career, Dan has had a lasting impact on his colleagues, patients, and their families.
In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Dan enjoyed travelling with family and friends, gardening, reading, and family card nights. He was an avid fan of Chicago sports, especially the Northwestern Wildcats and the Chicago Cubs. Despite his illness, he made the most of every day, continuing to travel, attend NU football games, and make everyone around him laugh. His intellectual curiosity never wavered. Most importantly, he got to meet his first grandson, Jameson Daniel, his "dream come true". Please raise a cocktail and enjoy a great meal in Dan's honor.
Dan will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 42 years, Virginia; daughters Laura Johnson and Emily (Matt) Skahill; grandson Jameson Daniel; father Arthur Johnson; sister Kathy (Keith) Peugh; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the wonderful caregivers that aided them during Dan’s battle with ALS.
Online condolences may be expressed to Dan's family at www.weertsfh.com.