September 24, 1925-August 29, 2018
BETTENDORF — Dr. Earl D. Eyman, 92, of Bettendorf went to be with Jesus on August 29, 2018. He was born in Canton, Illinois, on September 24, 1925, to Arthur "Earl" and Florence Hardin Eyman. Earl was the youngest of their three sons. Earl graduated from Canton High School in 1943 and received his undergraduate degree education at the University of Illinois in engineering physics and a master's in mathematics.
Earl enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944, serving through 1946 during World War II, and was assigned to serve aboard the USS South Dakota in the Pacific Theater. He was privileged to be present and witnessed the Japanese surrender aboard the USS Missouri.
Dr. Eyman was employed with the Atomic Energy Commission, where he worked to develop the controls for the Nautilus, first atomic submarine. The Nautilus is now a museum located in Connecticut.
While employed in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, he met and married Ruth M. Morgan. They moved to Peoria, where Earl worked at the Caterpillar Tractor Company. At Caterpillar, he developed remote control components to operate equipment in dangerous environments and inclement weather conditions.
Earl returned to college at the University of Colorado where he obtained his Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1966. Upon graduation he taught at the University of Iowa in the electrical engineering department for nearly 30 years and served as chairman of the department for seven of those years. During this career, Dr. Eyman authored numerous textbooks and has lectured at many conferences throughout the world. He served the international engineering organization Eta Kappa Nu as international president.
Earl attained his commercial pilots rating and traveled extensively with his family domestically and internationally. His primary hobbies included travel with family, hiking, mountain climbing, reading, history and skiing. His climbing experiences including an ascent of the Matterhorn and hiking hundreds of miles of the Rocky Mountain ranges in Colorado.
Earl was active and served his church communities in many roles over the years, to include Sunday School teacher, deacon, trustee. Most recently, he was a member of First Baptist Church in Davenport.
Earl was an active member of Hamilton Masonic Lodge 664 in Bettendorf while his health allowed, where he served his brethren as a past master. Earl was raised as a Mason in Canton and was a former member of a Lodge in Estes Park, Colorado.
Earl is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth M. Eyman; their two sons, Joseph E. Eyman (Rebecca) and David J. Eyman (Ruth); three grandchildren, Aaron J. Eyman (Simone), Trenton D. Eyman and Nicara M. Snow (Eric George); six great-grandchildren, Joshua Eyman, Maximus M. Eyman, Zoe M. Eyman, Aaron J. Eyman Jr., Zachary J. Snow and Ryan W. George. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur "Earl" and Florence Hardin Eyman; his bothers, James A. Eyman and Silbert L. Eyman.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 2, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. The funeral service will be on Monday September 3, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. with a brief visitation period preceding the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church,1401 N. Perry St., Davenport, with Pastor Rob White presiding. The internment will follow the funeral services with gravesite military honors at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
